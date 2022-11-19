Hijab's Shadow on Iran: How Men Have Long Robbed Women of Their Right To Choose

Producer: Naman Shah

"I remember I would have dreams that I was out of the house without a hijab and it would stress me out," Sussan Tahmasebi, a women's rights activist who left Iran in 2010, recalls her last days in her home country, Iran.

"Wearing your hijab properly comes out of real fear. What happens if you lose your headscarf, a wind blows it away? They are not unusual fears that Iranian women have and I had them as well," she adds.

Tahmasebi's recollection draws a contrast with the change Iran has undergone after the Islamic revolution of 1979.

"I had grown up in Iran as a child where hijab wasn't mandatory," she recalls.

Popular media often depict the juxtaposition of Iranian women before and after the Islamic revolution of 1979.