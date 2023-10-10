ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What Is the History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict? What Role Does Hamas Play?

Israel woke up to blaring sirens on 7 October 2023 as Hamas militants from Gaza Strip entered the territory.

Mayank Chawla
Published
World
2 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Surprise attack. Over 5,000 missiles fired. Non-quantifiable destruction. Over 1,000 deaths. 

Israel woke up to blaring sirens and alarms in the early hours of 7 October 2023, as Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip entered its territory.

Since then, retaliation from both sides has led to devastation and displacement. But behind this shocking attack is a decade-long conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

Also Read

‘Death to America’ Slogans Raised in Iran Parliament Amid Israel-Hamas War? No!

‘Death to America’ Slogans Raised in Iran Parliament Amid Israel-Hamas War? No!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What is Hamas?

Known for its armed resistance against Israel, Hamas – the largest Palestinian militant Islamist group – was formed in the 1980s against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. 

The militant group governs two million Palestinians residing in the Gaza Strip. It is designated as a terrorist group by many countries, including Israel, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. 

Where is the Gaza Strip?

It is a 40-km long and 10-km wide territory nestled between Israel, Egypt, and Mediterranean Sea. The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated territories in the world. The Gaza Strip’s airspace and shoreline are controlled by Israel. 

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Video From Algeria Shared as Israel's Attack on Gaza

Fact-Check: Old Video From Algeria Shared as Israel's Attack on Gaza
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What is Palestine?

The combined land, including West Bank, Gaza Strip, present day Israel and East Jerusalem made Palestine since Roman times until 1948, the year Israel was born. 

In 2023, Palestine is an umbrella term for the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. 

What is the Israel-Palestine Conflict? 

In the late 19th century, a movement for the establishment of Jews sought a home for them. Post the 1945 Holocaust, the support for the Jews grew. In 1948, the United Nations and Britain supported Jewish settlement and thus, Israel was born. 

The Palestine territory had to be divided into a Jewish and an Arab state. But a war broke out between settlers and Arabs. Palestinians were displaced and the territory was divided into Jewish Israel, Arab West Bank, and Gaza Strip. 

In 75 years, while Israel has fought wars and expanded its occupation leading to multiple uprisings from the Palestine side.

Also Read

Israel-Palestine: Why Did Hamas Attack, and Why Now? What Does It Hope To Gain?

Israel-Palestine: Why Did Hamas Attack, and Why Now? What Does It Hope To Gain?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Israel   Gaza   Hamas 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×