Video Game Simulation Shared as Recent Clip of Missile Attack by Hamas in Israel

Fact Check: This video is not from Israel but a video game simulation from a game called ARMA 3.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video showing a man firing a missile while taking aim at what looks like a fighter jet is going viral on social media where users are linking it to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

  • Palestinian militant group called Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, 7 October.

  • The viral claims states that this video shows 'Hamas fighters' shooting down Israel war helicopter in Gaza.

  • While several other users are only sharing this video with hashtags related to Israel and Hamas.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is not real and unrelated to Israel-Palestine war.

  • This clip is from an animated video simulation game called ARMA 3.

Fact-Check: Old Video of Israeli Attack on Gaza Building Shared as Recent

How did we find out the truth?: We performed reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video.

  • This led us to an old Facebook post from 16 August which was shared by 'Noakhaila kaga'.

  • This shows that the video predates the ongoing war, which began on 7 October.

  • The post has garnered over 50 million views and the comments suggested that this visual was from a game called ARMA 3, a shooter simulation video game.

This visual was from a game called ARMA 3, a shooter simulation video game.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • The bio of the page states that it is a gaming page run by a gaming video creator from Bangladesh.

  • We also reached out to the creator who confirmed to The Quint that this video is from a video game called ARMA 3.

It is a gaming page run by a gaming video creator from Bangladesh.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We also found several similar videos on the same page of this game which can be seen here, here, here and here.

  • We some other similar videos which clearly mentioned that these visuals are from 'ARMA 3' game, it can be seen here and here.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The post can be seen <a href="https://www.facebook.com/noakhailaKaga/videos/618069083110309/" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    The post can be seen here.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The post can be seen <a href="https://www.facebook.com/100075993094628/videos/867777227619897/" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    The post can be seen here.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Update on Israel-Palestine war: According to Israeli officials, over 500 people have been killed in Israel.

  • Hamas, on Saturday, reportedly fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza strip towards Israel.

  • This was followed by several Hamas militants infiltrating Israel in SUVs and motorcycles shooting the civilians.

  • Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned they have "embarked on a long and difficult war".

Conclusion: A video from an animated game showing a uniformed personnel taking an aim at a plane and striking a missile is shared as from Israel.

Video Game Simulation Shared as Live Footage of 'Russia-Ukraine War'

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Israel   Gaza   Fact Check 

