Clip From Video Game ARMA 3 Shared as Visual of Conflict Between Hamas & Israel

A video showing two helicopters being shot down from the evening sky has gone viral on social media as a real incident.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows two Israeli helicopters being shot down in Palestinian airspace by Hamas forces.
How did we find out?: In the comments under a claim on X (formerly Twitter), some users mentioned that the video was taken from ARMA 3.
Taking a cue from this, we extracted keyframes from the viral videos using InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension.
We then used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to conduct a reverse image search on some of the keyframes and added an advanced search for "arma helicopter shot down site:youtube.com"
This led to a YouTube Short uploaded by a user KazinkkaWarrior, on 4 October, which predates the ongoing war.
We compared the visuals from the YouTube Shorts with the viral video and found similarities.
The latest on the war:
The conflict between Israeli forces and Palestine's Hamas entered its third day with over 1,500 people losing their lives.
Israel has declared a "complete siege" of Gaza and said that the area is being cut off from water and power supplies.
Conclusion: A video from a video game called ARMA 3 has gone viral as a recent incident from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
