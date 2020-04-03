WebQoof Recap: Of Possible Cures, Fake Circulars & Communal Hatred

Misinformation around COVID-19 is spreading as fast as the virus itself, with fake news about cures and fake advisories running riot. One of these was a message about drinking hot water to prevent coronavirus. However, this claim has no basis in medicine and there is no study to prove that it can help cure or prevent coronavirus. Doctors say it can be beneficial for a sore throat but has not been proven as a cure for COVID-19.

Similar claims were made about tea, but again, no scientific evidence, no study, no research to back this claim.

A series of fake advisories attributed to top government officers were also used to create panic and confusion, with one of these claims being that the government was shutting down the internet. However, the images which were used to claim this are morphed versions of bulletins run by Aaj Tak and ABP News.

