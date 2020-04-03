Trupti Desai Buying Alcohol Amid Lockdown? No, It’s An Old Video

On going through the tweets, we found that some Twitter users had said that the video was not recent but was from when Desai had tried to garland Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with liquor bottles.

On searching for news reports, we came across some from September 2019 which spoke about the incident.

According to a report by The Times of India, Desai, who had been demanding liquor-free Maharashtra, was detained by police officials in Pune, after she threatened to garland Fadnavis with a necklace of liquor bottles. She was therefore detained by city police officials from her Sahakarnagar residence in order to maintain law and order in the city.

The incident reportedly took place ahead of the CM’s “Mahajanadesh Yatra” in Pune in September.

We also found more news reports about the incident. An Aaj Tak report from 15 September 2019 said the same thing and also carried a photo of the incident, which matches with the viral visuals.