No pH Value of COVID-19, Experts Deny Its Link With Alkaline Food

The claim is false. Firstly, the study being quoted in the research dates back to 1991 and was published in the Journal of Virology with the title ‘Alteration of the pH Dependence of Coronavirus-Induced Cell Fusion: Effect of Mutations in the Spike Glycoprotein’.

The abstract of the study mentions that it is about coronavirus mouse hepatitis virus type 4 (MHV4). Further, COVID-19 is a new strain of virus which was not even known in 1990s and came to light when the ongoing pandemic began.

“Infection of susceptible murine cells with the coronavirus mouse hepatitis virus type 4 (MHV4) results in extensive cell-cell fusion at pHs from 5.5 to 8.5,” the abstract reads.