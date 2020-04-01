Possible Cures & False Advisories: Fake News in Times of COVID-19

For instance, the message about drinking hot water to prevent coronavirus spread like wildfire. However, it’s not medically corroborated and there is no study to prove that it can help cure or prevent coronavirus. In fact, doctors and experts say that hot water can be beneficial for a sore throat but it is not a sure shot medical treatment.

Similar claims were made about tea, but again, no scientific evidence, no study, no research to back this claim.

And if you have been wondering if eating non-vegetarian food puts you at a greater risk of contracting the virus, then that's also not true. Neither WHO nor any expert has found any link between non-vegetarian food and the coronavirus.

While most of these forwards look harmless, these can have a detrimental effect on a person's health if they ignore medical advice and think these remedies will keep them safe.