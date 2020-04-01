Fake: Old Video Shared as Muslims Licking Plates to Spread Corona

A video of a group of boys licking utensils is going viral with the claim that it shows them trying to spread coronavirus.

The message with the video reads: “14 China Muslims hidden at Bihari mosque has been taken to corona virus test by Bihari police. Erode police has caught Thailand Muslim mullahs infected with corona virus. Today Salem Police has caught 11 Indonesian Muslim mullahs at Salem mosque. This video shows that they are applying and putting saliva on spoons, plates and utensils and also they are in the intention of spreading corona virus disease. Nobody knows what's happening in the Nation (sic).”