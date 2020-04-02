Fake Memo on Disaster Management Act Says COVID-19 Posts Illegal
CLAIM
A viral message on social media claims that the Disaster Management Act is going to be implemented from "tonight 12 (midnight) onwards". Citing the Act, the message claims that no citizen apart from a government department will be allowed to post any update or share any message related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
If a citizen posts any message about the pandemic, it will allegedly be a punishable offence.
The message reads, "Mandate To All Residents. Tonight 12 ( midnight) onwards Disaster Management Act has been implemented across the country. According to this update, apart from the Govt department no other citizen is allowed to post any update or share any forward related to Coronavirus and it being punishable offence. Group Admins are requested to post the above update and inform the groups. (sic)"
The message is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.
The Quint received a query on the claim being made in the viral message on its WhatsApp helpline.
MESSAGE FACTUALLY INCORRECT ON SEVERAL LEVELS
As per the Disaster Management Act, there is no provision that mentions that apart from government departments, no other citizen can be allowed to talk, update or share any news related to a disaster.
Also, the central government stated on 24 March itself – when the 21-day lockdown was announced – that the Disaster Management Act was being invoked to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Therefore, there is no question of the Act being “implemented from midnight tonight” as claimed in the viral message.
Further, the National Executive Committee of the National Disaster Management Authority, which has the power to issue directions/guidelines relating to the management of a disaster, has not issued any such direction at this point.
WHAT DOES SECTION 54 OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT ACT SAY?
Section 54 in the Disaster Management Act makes it a punishable offence to circulate a false alarm or warning about a disaster or its severity or magnitude.
Also, the operation of Section 54 is not a new event, rather has been a possibility ever since 24 March.
SC ON COVID-19 RELATED INFORMATION
The Supreme Court of India on 31 March has passed an order in a case relating to the treatment of migrant workers, in which it has expressed concern about the danger of panic created by fake news in a situation like this.
This order reiterates that Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act can be used to punish those who spread false information.
It notes that media organisations must ensure that they publish/refer to the government's official updates on developments about the coronavirus, but even there, the judges have expressly said that they do not want to "interfere with the free discussion about the pandemic".
As a result, as long as false news is not being spread, there is no restriction on citizens to share any news or updates about the coronavirus situation. The message is therefore false and misleading.
You can read all our fact-checked stories on coronavirus here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)