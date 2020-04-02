Fake Memo on Disaster Management Act Says COVID-19 Posts Illegal

A viral message on social media claims that the Disaster Management Act is going to be implemented from "tonight 12 (midnight) onwards". Citing the Act, the message claims that no citizen apart from a government department will be allowed to post any update or share any message related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If a citizen posts any message about the pandemic, it will allegedly be a punishable offence.

The message reads, "Mandate To All Residents. Tonight 12 ( midnight) onwards Disaster Management Act has been implemented across the country. According to this update, apart from the Govt department no other citizen is allowed to post any update or share any forward related to Coronavirus and it being punishable offence. Group Admins are requested to post the above update and inform the groups. (sic)"