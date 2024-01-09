Pregnant? Divorced? Rumours Packaged as 'News' Sell Like Hotcakes on YouTube

"Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 'leaving' husband Abhishek"

"Katrina Kaif is pregnant"

"Tanuja is admitted to the hospital, leaving daughter Kajol crying"

These are just a few examples of the thumbnail texts screaming for attention on YouTube videos that have gained millions of views in the recent months. At best, they are baseless rumours packaged as 'news' – and at worst, not a single one of them is true.

These thumbnails just scratch the surface of the kind of fabricated content that one sees regularly on YouTube, which include fictitious and misogynist narratives about celebrities from the Hindi film industry.