Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Photos: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Jet Off For New Year Vacation

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were all smiles for the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Photos: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Jet Off For New Year Vacation
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on 30 December, leaving the city for their New Year's vacation. The couple was all smiles for the shutterbugs stationed at the airport and happily posed for them.

Also Read

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in Inside Pics From Arbaaz Khan & Shura Khan's Wedding

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in Inside Pics From Arbaaz Khan & Shura Khan's Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Arbaaz Khan 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×