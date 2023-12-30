In Photos: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Jet Off For New Year Vacation

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on 30 December, leaving the city for their New Year's vacation. The couple was all smiles for the shutterbugs stationed at the airport and happily posed for them.
Topics: Arbaaz Khan
