Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay, Tiger Share Motion Poster, Announce Release Date

The poster shows Akshay and Tiger jet skiing. He captioned it with, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don’t forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let’s rock 2024!”

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot in multiple locations, including Scotland, London, India, and the UAE.