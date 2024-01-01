Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay, Tiger Share Motion Poster, Announce Release Date

Akshay Kumar started the year by announcing the release date of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff in a lead role. Sharing a motion poster on Monday, 1 January, he shared that the film will release on Eid in 2024.
The poster shows Akshay and Tiger jet skiing. He captioned it with, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don’t forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let’s rock 2024!”
Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot in multiple locations, including Scotland, London, India, and the UAE.
