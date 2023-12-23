‘Love You Eternally’: Aishwarya Rai’s Heartfelt Post on Her Parents’ Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt wish for her parents Brindya Rai and Krishnaraj Rai on their wedding anniversary. She captioned the post, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa. Much prayers and Love on your Anniversary God Bless.”
In November, Aishwarya Rai had shared a picture of her father on his birth anniversary with the words, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous... no one like you... ever Happy Birthday. Prayers in remembrance. We miss you so much.”
Aishwarya Rai's father passed away in 2017.
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. She had incidentally also made her acting debut with the filmmaker’s drama Iruvar in 1997.
