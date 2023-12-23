Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

‘Love You Eternally’: Aishwarya Rai’s Heartfelt Post on Her Parents’ Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai shared a throwback photo of her parents Brindya Rai and Krishnaraj Rai on Instagram.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
‘Love You Eternally’: Aishwarya Rai’s Heartfelt Post on Her Parents’ Anniversary
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt wish for her parents Brindya Rai and Krishnaraj Rai on their wedding anniversary. She captioned the post, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa. Much prayers and Love on your Anniversary God Bless.”

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In November, Aishwarya Rai had shared a picture of her father on his birth anniversary with the words, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous... no one like you... ever Happy Birthday. Prayers in remembrance. We miss you so much.”

Aishwarya Rai's father passed away in 2017. 

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. She had incidentally also made her acting debut with the filmmaker’s drama Iruvar in 1997.

Also Read

Aishwarya, SRK, Amitabh Dance to 'Deewangi Deewangi' at Their Kids' School Event

Aishwarya, SRK, Amitabh Dance to 'Deewangi Deewangi' at Their Kids' School Event

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×