'Was a Rough Time': Abhishek Recalls He Couldn't Afford Clothes For Awards Event

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recalled the early days of his career in the Hindi film industry and how he bagged his first role on the Galatta Plus roundtable featuring Hindi actors. The actor also shared how he had to come back to India from college in the United States to be his father, Amitabh Bachchan, during his financially tough times.
Abhishek revealed how he started working as a production assistant and assistant director at that time. He also shared how going to the Filmfare Awards once changed his life.
During the interview, the Ghoomer actor shared, "Filmfare, 20 years ago, you planned months in advance about what you’d wear. And nobody was giving away free clothes in those days; you’d have to buy them yourself. You’d make sure you weren’t shooting that evening; the entire industry would show up, even if they weren’t nominated. It was an occasion. But then I was like, ‘What to wear?’ It sounds weird to say it now, but I didn’t have that many clothes; we couldn’t afford to... We were going through a rough time and trying to be as frugal as we could be.”
“I had nothing formal to wear, and I didn’t think it would be prudent to show up in jeans and a T-shirt. So, the sherwani that was made for my sister’s wedding a couple of years earlier, I wore that and went," he added.
Abhishek further shared that two days after the award function, filmmaker JP Dutta, who won the Best Director Filmfare Award for Border that year, asked to meet him, and that led to Abhishek bagging his first feature film.
Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with Dutta's Refugee, co-starring Kareena Kapoor.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, alongside Saiyami Kher in the lead role.