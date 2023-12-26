'Was a Rough Time': Abhishek Recalls He Couldn't Afford Clothes For Awards Event

During the interview, the Ghoomer actor shared, "Filmfare, 20 years ago, you planned months in advance about what you’d wear. And nobody was giving away free clothes in those days; you’d have to buy them yourself. You’d make sure you weren’t shooting that evening; the entire industry would show up, even if they weren’t nominated. It was an occasion. But then I was like, ‘What to wear?’ It sounds weird to say it now, but I didn’t have that many clothes; we couldn’t afford to... We were going through a rough time and trying to be as frugal as we could be.”

“I had nothing formal to wear, and I didn’t think it would be prudent to show up in jeans and a T-shirt. So, the sherwani that was made for my sister’s wedding a couple of years earlier, I wore that and went," he added.

Abhishek further shared that two days after the award function, filmmaker JP Dutta, who won the Best Director Filmfare Award for Border that year, asked to meet him, and that led to Abhishek bagging his first feature film.

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with Dutta's Refugee, co-starring Kareena Kapoor.