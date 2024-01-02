Inside Alia Bhatt's 'Soul-Some' New Year Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor & Raha

Alia Bhatt stepped into 2024 with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. Taking to Instagram on 1 January, the actor shared a glimpse of her "wholesome and soul-some" new year's vacation.
Alia captioned her post, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. happy new year to you all."
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
