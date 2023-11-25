'My Child Did Nothing Wrong,' Mother of Queer Artist Who Died By Suicide in MP

(Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide)

“Why is no attention being paid to the fact that a 16-year-old faced hate comments online for doing something they not only loved, but were also good at? This negativity needs to be checked and curtailed,” says Preeti Yadav, mother of 16-year-old queer makeup artist Pranshu, who tragically died by suicide on 21 November, Tuesday.

“My child was supremely talented. They did nothing wrong. I am proud of them,” she adds.