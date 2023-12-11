Join Us On:
Koffee With Karan: KJo & Arjun Kapoor Tease Aditya Roy Kapur About Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will be the next guests in the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 8.

Karan Johar unveiled the guests for the upcoming episode of his celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will be spilling some beans on the Koffee couch next Thursday.

Sharing a fun promo video from the upcoming episode, Karan wrote on social media, "Get seated, the boys aka Arjun Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur are on the koffee kouch this week and they are bringing the house down!"

Have a look at the teaser here:

In the promo, Karan teases Aditya about his rumoured girlfriend, actor Ananya Panday. In the rapid-fire segment, the director asks Aditya, "If you were stuck in an elevator with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?"

Referring to Aditya's film with Shraddha, Arjun jockingly says, "Aashiqui toh zaroor karta par kiske saath, woh nahi pata."

Earlier, Ananya also graced the Koffee couch with actor Sara Ali Khan.

During the episode, referring to Aditya's web series, The Night Manager, Karan asked Ananya how she's managing her nights. The actor cheekily replied, "Honestly, as well as my days. Both my nights and days are managed pretty well."

The next episode will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14 December.

