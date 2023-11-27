After Rashmika Mandanna & Kajol, Alia Bhatt Becomes a Target of Deepfake Video

In the video, Alia’s face is morphed onto a different woman. The video shows the woman looking into a camera and making suggestive gestures.

A few days ago, a deepfake video of Kajol went viral. The video was actually of a British social media influencer, who had shared the clip on TikTok as part of the ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend, as per fact-checking platforms.

PM Modi has also expressed alarm over the threats posed by AI, specifically deepfakes, he said, "We need to educate people about artificial intelligence and deepfakes, how it works, what it can do, what all challenges it can bring and whatever can be made out of it."

Earlier Rashmika had reacted to her deepfake video, "Something like this is honestly, extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is misused."