'Want to Arrest Me': Delhi CM Kejriwal After Skipping Third 'Illegal' ED Summons

"Many AAP leaders are in jail for false cases without proof, and they are now seeking to arrest me," said Kejriwal.

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
After skipping three summons by the by the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on Thursday, 4 January, terming them as 'illegal.'

ED summoned Kejriwal in connection with the probe of the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

"For the past 2 years in the liquor scam case, the BJP has raided a lot of places and arrested people, but they haven’t found a single penny of corruption money," said CM Kejriwal.

"Many Aam Aadmi party leaders are in jail for false cases without proof, and they are now seeking to arrest me. My lawyers have said that these summonses are illegal, and they have not provided detailed answers," added Kejriwal.

He also alleged that the BJP wants to prevent him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections as the notice was sent two months before the elections.

"Today, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair are in jail not because of corruption but because they did not join the BJP," he alleged.

On Wednesday, AAP leaders claimed that ED is likely to arrest Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.

