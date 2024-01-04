'Want to Arrest Me': Delhi CM Kejriwal After Skipping Third 'Illegal' ED Summons

After skipping three summons by the by the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on Thursday, 4 January, terming them as 'illegal.'

ED summoned Kejriwal in connection with the probe of the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

"For the past 2 years in the liquor scam case, the BJP has raided a lot of places and arrested people, but they haven’t found a single penny of corruption money," said CM Kejriwal.