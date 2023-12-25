Join Us On:
'Grateful For This Bunch': Alia Bhatt Celebrates Christmas With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked lovely as the attended Christmas dinner at Mahesh Bhatt's house.

'Grateful For This Bunch': Alia Bhatt Celebrates Christmas With Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were all dressed up for a Christmas dinner at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's home on Sunday. They were spotted leaving the Bhatt residence post-dinner. Karan Johar and others were also at the dinner.

Alia took to her Instagram to share some pictures. She wrote, "grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always"Ranbir Kapoor is seen a white T-shirt and beige pants paired with a sleeveless jacket. 

