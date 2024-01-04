Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'We Love Children': Deepika Padukone Speaks About Having Kids With Ranveer Singh

Deepika spoke about how her parents Prakash and Ujjwala Padukone raised her and her sister Anisha.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'We Love Children': Deepika Padukone Speaks About Having Kids With Ranveer Singh
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Deepika Padukone has spoken about how she and Ranveer Singh 'hope to inculcate the same values in their children' that they have been brought up with. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika spoke about how her parents Prakash and Ujjwala Padukone raised her and her sister Anisha.

Praising her parents Deepika said, "When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Also Read

Deepika Padukone Responds to Backlash Related to Her Skin Care Products' Pricing

Deepika Padukone Responds to Backlash Related to Her Skin Care Products' Pricing
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When asked about whether she and Ranveer plan to have children Deepika responded, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Last year in November, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×