'Will Give It My Best Shot': Ranveer Singh on Replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

Ranveer said, "I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of skepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of skepticism. So, this is only natural."

"Taking the baton forward in this franchise and continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars – the significance of that is not lost on me. So, I will give it my best shot and you will see the very best of me and I will put my best foot forward for Don undoubtedly."

Don 3 also marks Farhan's return as the director of the franchise. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.

Don, helmed by Farhan, was made in 2006, and its second installment was released in 2011. The lead cast of both films featured Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, and Om Puri.