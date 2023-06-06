Burn Survivor to BBC Presenter: Sneha Jawale's Story of Defiance

"I am happy with how I am looking today. Even after 23 surgeries, no one was able to take away my smile. No one could take away my strength. So, yes, I am beautiful."

This is the first thing that Sneha Jawale says, as she sits in front of her laptop screen for a Zoom interview with The Quint.

Sneha wears many hats – she is an activist, a craftswoman, an astrologist, a trained Reiki healer, and now, a guest anchor at BBC India. Sneha is also a domestic violence and burn survivor.

"This [job] has been my dream since 2015. I spoke to two-three Marathi news channels. They gave me the go-ahead, but it didn't work out. Now, what has happened with the BBC – the world's number one channel – I cannot describe the happiness," she told The Quint.