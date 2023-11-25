From Politics to Cricket, Here’s How YouTube Channels Turn News Into ‘Fake News'

Did you hear that President Draupadi Murmu has warned Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud?

Well, regardless of whether you heard it or not, this news is not true, but a completely fabricated story. Self-proclaimed 'news channels' with tens of thousands of subscribers present such false information as the day's big news.

Not just the CJI, they also make misleading claims about cricketers, like Virat Kohli, saying that there was a verbal spat between him and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir.