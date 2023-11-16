ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Viral Video Showing Kajol Changing Clothes if a Deepfake!

Kajol's face has been superimposed on a video of English influencer Rosie Breen.

Fact-Check: Viral Video Showing Kajol Changing Clothes if a Deepfake!
A video which purportedly shows Bollywood actor Kajol changing clothes has gone viral on social media platforms.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it Kajol's video?: No. The video is a deepfake which uses English influencer Rosie Breen's video and Kajol's face.

How did we find out?: We noticed that towards the end of the video, the person's eyes appeared to glitch, indicating that the video was morphed.

One eye appears to remain open and looking up, while the other looks down.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

  • Next, we divided the video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

  • This led us to an article by The Sun, which carried a similar visual in an article about fashionable mid sized outfits.

We came across a similar visual of a woman in a yellow dress in this article.

(Source: The Sun/Screenshot)

  • This article carried a screenshot from the viral video, identifying the woman as TikTok user 'rosiebreenx'.

  • We accessed this TikTok account using a VPN, as the platform is banned in India.

  • Here, we saw that Rosie had shared the viral clip as a part of a video about affordable summer dresses on 5 June.

The influencer, Rosie Breen, shared her video on 5 June.

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot)

  • On comparing this clip to the viral video, we noticed similarities.

We saw the same background elements, like a bottle, bag, and a pink jacket in both videos.

(Source: Facebook/TikTok/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: A video of English influencer Rosie Breen has been altered to superimpose Bollywood actor Kajol's face on Breen's body, which has gone viral.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Kajol   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

