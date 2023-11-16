Fact-Check: Viral Video Showing Kajol Changing Clothes if a Deepfake!

How did we find out?: We noticed that towards the end of the video, the person's eyes appeared to glitch, indicating that the video was morphed.
Next, we divided the video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
This led us to an article by The Sun, which carried a similar visual in an article about fashionable mid sized outfits.
This article carried a screenshot from the viral video, identifying the woman as TikTok user 'rosiebreenx'.
We accessed this TikTok account using a VPN, as the platform is banned in India.
Here, we saw that Rosie had shared the viral clip as a part of a video about affordable summer dresses on 5 June.
On comparing this clip to the viral video, we noticed similarities.
Conclusion: A video of English influencer Rosie Breen has been altered to superimpose Bollywood actor Kajol's face on Breen's body, which has gone viral.
