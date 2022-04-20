‘We Should’ve Left’: Fear Grips Kashmiri Pandits as Attacks on Civilians Rise

Anil Bhat is a Kashmiri Pandit who lives in Chotigam, a leafy village in one far-off corner in the Shopian district, where traditional houses are perched on the clearings amid a pastoral setting along a winding, gravelled pathway. There are no motorable roads here. The village is populated sparsely, with the afternoon silence pierced only by the crowing of the birds.

Bhats have not been going out. Their home is shut to strangers, except if their arrival has already been notified by people the Bhats can trust. But this was not always the case.

On 4 April, Bhat and his older brother Bal Krishnan were managing the affairs at their family pharmacy store just outside their home when two young men pulled up on a bike. “They were wearing ferans,” Bhat recalls, referring to a tweed garment that Kashmiris wear during cold weather. Then, one of them whipped out a pistol and started firing at Krishnan.