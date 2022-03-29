Kashmiri Pandits Exodus: The Timeline & How 'The Kashmir Files' Deviates From It

"Kashmiri Pandits responsible for duress against Muslims should leave the Valley within two days," read a headline of a local Urdu newspaper, Al-Safa, on 14 April 1990.

Vivek Agnihotri's film, The Kashmir Files, explores the tragic history of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, positing itself as an account of the events that transpired in the Valley in the early 1990s.

Agnihotri's rendition of the exodus, which claims that it is "based on true stories," however, makes a few glaring deviations from the facts known about the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.

For instance, it suggests that a threat asking Kashmiri Pandits to leave the Valley was issued in Al-Safa before the exodus, thereby contributing to the forced migration. The published threat, however, came nearly three months after one of the darkest nights in Jammu and Kashmir – 19 January 1990 – observed as the Exodus Day by the Kashmiri Hindu community.

A number of such errors mar Agnihotri's film, which has been called out for its communal bias. Here's a look at the actual timeline of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, and how The Kashmir Files departs from history at certain points.