Sarpanch Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramullah

A sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district late evening on Friday, 15 April.

Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was fired upon and injured by terrorists in Baramulla district's Goshbugh Pattan area. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead, as per the police.

Following the attack, the area was cordonned off and a search operation was launched by the security personnel.

"Terrorists fired upon and killed one Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an Independent Sarpanch) at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. Area has been cordoned off and search to track the involved terrorists is in progress. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police stated in a tweet at around 8 pm.