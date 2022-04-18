ADVERTISEMENT
One Railway Cop Killed, Another Injured in Militant Attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
i
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) employee was killed and another injured after militants allegedly opened fire on them in Kakapora area of Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, 18 April, the Kashmir Zone Police said.
Police officials said that both the injured had been taken to the nearby hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries.
Security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
(This is a developing story.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×