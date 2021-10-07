'Come Forward If You Can': Slain Kashmiri Pandit's Daughter Dares Terrorists
Shraddha Bindroo said that while her father, Makhan Lal Bindroo’s body was killed, his spirit will remain alive.
"A Kashmiri Pandit – he will never die. You can only kill the body. I, being a Hindu, have read the Quran.
The Quran says that the outer body dies, and keeps taking different forms. But the spirit doesn't die. My father will be alive in the spirit."
A day after 68-year-old Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, an owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar, was shot dead at point-blank range by terrorists, inside his pharmacy, on 5 October 2021, his daughter Dr Shraddha Bindroo slammed the terrorists for killing innocent civilians and dared them to have a face-to-face debate with her.
"You have killed my father's body but his spirit is alive, I dare the terrorists to come forward," she told mediapersons.
'I DARE YOU MR TERRORIST'
An associate professor, Dr Shraddha Bindroo recalled her father's struggle and how he inspired his wife and kids to fight on, no matter what the situation.
"I am an associate professor. I have started from zero level. My father started from a bicycle. My brother is a famous diabetologist today. My mother sits in a shop – a lady. That is what Makhan Lal Bindroo made us," an emotionally charged Shraddha told mediapersons
Mr – who shot my father while he was working, if you have the courage, come before me and let's have a face-to-face debate. Then we'll see what you are. When you will fail to even say a word, we'll all know for sure that you can only pelt a stone or shoot from behind. You killed just one body. That body gave birth to me. I am my father's daughter. I dare you to come in front of me.Dr Shraddha Bindroo, Daughter of Makhan Lal Bindroo
BINDROO WAS NOT ALONE
Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate in Srinagar's Iqbal Park, reportedly took four bullets in the abdomen .He was rushed to SMHS Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Within hours of shooting Bindroo, terrorists also killed Virender Paswan and local taxi stand president MS Lone, in Jammu & Kashmir. Attack on Bindroo comes less than four months after another Kashmiri Pandit – BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita, was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.
Terror group The Resistance Force has claimed responsibility for the attack on Bindroo and has claimed that they would kill more people who are involved in 'anti-Kashmiri' activities.
