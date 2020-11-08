Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In a column in The Indian Express, Coomi Kapoor writes about how Rajinikanth is being persuaded by the BJP to stand in support for the 2021 Assembly polls, how Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was rattled by the hostile reception on his campaign trail and kept his distance from journalists, while both Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan went out of the way to woo media. She also writes about how just like the LJP that fielded BJP loyalists who had been denied a ticket, the Congress handed out nominations to RJD members.