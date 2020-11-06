US Will Emerge from Polls Torn & Bleeding: Why India Stands Warned

But this election has made it clear that Trumpism is not a ‘surreal interlude’ as some liked to describe it, but a reflection of America as it is today – nativist, protectionist, quite deeply racist and misogynist. The Americans we foreigners are likely to meet don’t like to see themselves that way, and preferred to speak of Trump’s behaviour, his demagoguery and populism, as idiosyncratic and untypical – but the election confirms that in fact at least half of America sees themselves in him, in what he stands for and the behaviour he embodies.

Biden’s predicted victory was seen as a restoration of ‘normalcy’ to American life, a reclaiming of the American soul from the clutches of one manifestly unfit for the exalted office he holds. Not so: Americans did not in fact reject Trumpism, despite his Administration’s mishandling of COVID, his encouragement to white supremacists, his irrational 3 AM tweeting, and his obsessive personal narcissism.

The pollsters got it wrong; they gave Trump nearly 50 percent of the vote. And what he stands for is clearly here to stay, even if Biden wins the presidency this time. A narrow Biden win in a closely-fought and disputed race can hardly be described as a repudiation of Trumpism.