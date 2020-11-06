How India Marched Towards The ‘New Normal’ Of Bigotry, Communalism

As Shaz Tamkanat admits, often there’s a self-denial that this will not happen, not to me, not now at the very least:

Abhi kyunkar kahun zer-e-naqab-e-surmagin kya hai

Badalta hai zamane ka chalan ahista ahista

Why should I say what is under the grey veil

The ways of the world change slowly, slowly

And Ateeq Asar is ruing the gradual absence of trustworthy voices which is possibly an early warning signal that goes unheeded:

Utthe jaate hain dida-var sabhi ahista ahista

Ye duniya mo'tabar logon se ḳhali hoti jaati hai

All the connoisseurs leave one by one

This world empties of wise men slowly