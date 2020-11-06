US Polls’ Impact On South Asia: Will A Biden Win ‘Help’ Diplomacy?

Now consider Afghanistan. Biden favours a more gradual and ‘responsible’ withdrawal of US forces than Trump does. This means he may slow down the pace of troop departures if violence levels continue to surge and if the Taliban—as is likely—keeps rejecting ceasefire or violence reduction demands. A slowdown in troop departures could improve US relations with an Afghan government that has long worried about a Trump-led precipitous withdrawal. It would also ease pressure on beleaguered Afghan forces, which still request US airpower to help them repel Taliban offensives.