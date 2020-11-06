Why We Must Recall Prophet Muhammad’s Message Of Freedom, Equality

It is very difficult for someone like me to talk about the moral significance of the message of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, in today’s world, for at least two reasons.

The global public discourse is already divided into two camps: the ‘protectors of Islam’ and the ‘champions of freedom of expression/speech’. The violent events in Europe followed by an equally powerful global political reaction to them have virtually forced us to take a clear, unambiguous, and blunt position on these events, as if the figure of the Prophet can only be understood through these two conflicting interpretations.