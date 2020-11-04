US Plagued By Fear & Distrust: Will Lawyers Now Storm The Courts?

These paradoxical splits are best illustrated by the Jewish community which has traditionally supported the Democratic party candidates. The Israelites, the Hasidic Jews and the Orthodox community had nursed grievances against President Obama –and they see Trump as having delivered in moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, and the recent peace accords with a few Mid-East nations. They were irked by the restrictions placed on their gatherings by the Democratic state leaders.

But Silicon Valley and High Tech had gone all in to get rid of President Trump even though the Democrats have stated they want to break up Big Tech. The nine Bay Area counties had donated nearly USD 200 million to the Biden campaign, and a paltry USD 22 million to the Trump campaign.

The Democratic state of California is mirrored on the East by New York State, with Presidential candidate, billionaire Mayor Bloomberg, committing to spend whatever it takes to defeat Trump. Opposing it is the fossil fuel industry, which does not have that kind of money, but employs four times the number of people that Silicon Valley does. People power ensured the worst Return On Investment (ROI) to financial power.