Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Pieces, Curated Just for You

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres analyses the inequality faced by women in his column in Hindustan Times. What’s striking is the correlation he makes between violence in society and the way it treats its women. Also, that the gender pay gap is but a symptom of what he considers the gender 'power gap'. He calls for a systemic change, a transformation of power from being male-oriented to gender equal.

In so doing, he believes we will move closer to finding solutions to today's intractable problems.