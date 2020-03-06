Women’s Day 2020: How This Ex-Navy Officer Broke the Glass Ceiling

How many of us have skydived on to an aircraft carrier at sea?

For a lady who has shattered many glass ceilings, Rashmi is delightfully humble and profoundly grounded. In the profession of flying, or jumping off perfectly serviceable airplanes, terms like ‘humble’ and ‘grounded’ are rare. Yet, there are women in India, as indeed in the world, who retain that old world charm even after scaling some dizzying heights. Rashmi is one of them.

As a typical fauji brat (‘Born, Raised & Transferred’ in the armed forces) Rashmi grew up with air warriors, flying machines, leaky MES quarters, steel trunks and postings. She had “no specific dream” and admits “I was stupid enough to believe that I would eventually do something different”.

And boy, did she ever!