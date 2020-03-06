Women’s Day 2020: How This Ex-Navy Officer Broke the Glass Ceiling
How many of us have skydived on to an aircraft carrier at sea?
For a lady who has shattered many glass ceilings, Rashmi is delightfully humble and profoundly grounded. In the profession of flying, or jumping off perfectly serviceable airplanes, terms like ‘humble’ and ‘grounded’ are rare. Yet, there are women in India, as indeed in the world, who retain that old world charm even after scaling some dizzying heights. Rashmi is one of them.
As a typical fauji brat (‘Born, Raised & Transferred’ in the armed forces) Rashmi grew up with air warriors, flying machines, leaky MES quarters, steel trunks and postings. She had “no specific dream” and admits “I was stupid enough to believe that I would eventually do something different”.
And boy, did she ever!
How Rashmi Stood Her Ground
Her early memories of accompanying her father (he retired as a Honorary Flying Officer in 2005) through the journey of a serviceman aroused in her the passion for adventure. Yearly vacations to her grandparents’ village in rural Bihar involved every mode of travel – rail, road, boat, even a bullock cart – except air, which at that time only the affluent could afford. That never stopped her from scanning the blue sky for opportunities.
The profession of arms was a natural magnet for Rashmi. But there were no openings for women back then. The standard template of studying, taking numerous entrance tests – in her words, “wasting dad’s money” – led her to a Masters in Physics. By this time (1992), the armed forces had opened its doors to women. Her parents resisted her repeated pleas to enroll for flying. Too risky, they felt. Besides, “you are too short; they’ll reject you in the medicals”, dad feared.
They agreed grudgingly, unable to make the young upstart stand down. Rashmi gave it her best shot, got selected for Short Service Commission (SSC), and enrolled as an officer cadet at Naval Academy, Goa for the 5-months orientation program – one of the first for women.
With misty eyes, dad and Rashmi parted at the gates of Navac, her first time away from home. My course mate from Ocean’s Best, then a Divisional Officer at Navac, was involved in her training. Knowing them, I can assure you, they don’t make it easy even for the boys!
R&R’s ‘Honeymoon’ — Republic Day Parade Rehearsals!
Soon, upon training and commissioning as a young Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO), Rashmi soon got her ‘hard hold’ over the ‘magnificent men in their flying machines’. She served at many air stations, including a short stint at the navy’s elite fighter base at Goa. The dense civil-military, multi-type air traffic environment of INS Hansa is testing ground for ATCOs. She redeemed herself with elan and precision. She got many ‘unguided missiles’ safely home, day after day!
Then R&R happened. No, not what you know as ‘rest & recreation’. He was a tall, serious deep sea diver, an instructor at the navy’s elite Diving School at Kochi; she a young ATCO at the Kochi naval air station. Both worked in different mediums but shared a common passion – the love for adventure and a desire to do “something different”. Rajiv met Rashmi, fell in love, and R&R happened early in the new millennium. She fondly calls him “my anchor, my advisor, my saviour, my mentor – then and now”.
Normal folks go on a honeymoon. R&R marched off to the Republic Day parade rehearsals. He led the marching contingent while she was ‘standby number 1’. Maybe the Navy was still not ready to hand over their RD contingent to a newly-married couple!
Postponing Having Children to Go On Adventures
Serendipitously, there were other things they could do together. Both of them completed basic para and accelerated free fall (AFF) skydiving course with the IAF. A new phase of life dotted with jumps, living out of suitcases, and travelling across the country for displays followed. She was the only female in an elite, male-dominated bastion. R&R earned some unique laurels jumping as a couple. The Indian Navy must be thanked for fusing together this unique combination of work-life balance!
Having done a few para jumps myself and flown thousands of hours, I can tell you it is beyond scary to leave a perfectly serviceable plane. But Rashmi says cheerfully “seeing my husband jump off the plane before me was motivation enough”. Many would have ruled this ‘ahead of the times’ in a society that seeks comfort zones and believes a woman’s primary duty is home and hearth. But not R&R. They postponed kids to explore many adventures together.
Parachuting into the Limca Book of Records
Their tryst with history came in 2006. All the mighty ships of the Indian Navy had arrived off Vizag for the President’s Fleet Review (PFR), with aircraft carrier INS Viraat as the ‘main body’. An audacious plan never attempted before was hatched – a mid-sea formation skydive on to the carrier. Rashmi, by then, was one of the most accurate jumpers and a deserving candidate for this maiden attempt. There was no time for recce, trial jump, no alternate drop zone (DZ), nor any past experience. Rashmi recalls how the carrier “looked smaller” than she had imagined when they were flown onboard for briefing.
“There’s no backing out of this, babe,” hubby Rajiv whispered into her ears.
On 10 February 2006, a Seaking helicopter took off from Viraat with nine jumpers – all hardened marine commandos (Marcos) or clearance divers except for the diminutive Rashmi. Tension was palpable on all faces. But here was a young lady strapped-up with best of the best. True to her unblemished record, Rashmi made a perfect touchdown on the designated spot on Viraat’s flight deck. One jumper was injured. The team huddled together after the jump and joked “we did it, but no more!”.
Rashmi’s Kodak Moment — In the Presence of APJ Abdul Kalam
Rashmi’s biggest moment came two days later during the PFR ‘Op Demo’ on Ramakrishna Beach, Visakhapatnam. Rashmi and Rajiv had over 1000 AFF jumps between them. She was selected for a ‘surprise item’ – skydive on to the 50-sq ft VVIP dais with the Coffee Table Book (CTB) to be handed over to then President APJ Abdul Kalam on D-Day.
Against a backdrop of VVIPs, dignitaries, invitees, citizens and media, with winds that suddenly turned adverse, Rashmi swooped-in stealthily behind the ‘cover-fire’ of male skydivers and stole the show with a picture-perfect kisser touchdown in front of ‘People’s President’ APJ Abdul Kalam!
“It was jam-packed. We had no alternate DZ; winds were gusting, sea in the front and people everywhere, coming to land on the Presidential dais. Phew! I felt so blessed”, Rashmi recalls with a twinkle in her eyes.
Overwhelmed, her heart pounding, legs going all swishy, Rashmi maintained proper ‘savdhaan’ posture with her trademark charming smile even as she forgot all about the souvenir in her hands. CNS Adm Arun Prakash “came to my rescue”, she says, and presented the CTB while the crowd went into a rapture.
Becoming a Stay-At-Home Mother
Rashmi has over 500 freefall jumps to her credit and a skydiving instructor’s licence (2005) that propelled her to the Limca Book of Records. But all those jumps and adventure cannot turn the clock back on a woman’s life. Priorities had to shift to accommodate spouse’s career and plans to “expand the family”. She completed her SSC tenure and turned homemaker. During the transition, she pursued a commercial pilots licence from Miami, Florida after investing all her savings. Unfortunately, the industry went into a recession and jobs ran scarce.
“Finally I decided that I wanted to be a stay-at-home mother. I wanted to be home whenever my children were home. It may sound conservative, but that’s my choice. I had Kabir at 38 and Mira at 45. Both my deliveries were normal deliveries,” she signs off with a chuckle.
“Go Jump!”
This International Women’s Day, here’s raising a toast to the magnificent women – the wind beneath our sails. Not all are skydivers, but they certainly are our main and reserve parachutes in life. They hold families together while running a tight ship, juggling multiple roles like Rashmi – fighter, adventurer, officer, loving wife, doting mom.
Never tell them it cannot be done. Because they might just pull your ripcord and tell you to “go jump”!
Lt Cdr Rashmi Singh is married to Rajiv, a serving naval officer. They have two wonderful children. Rajiv is presently commanding a naval area on the Western coast.
(Capt KP Sanjeev Kumar is a former navy test pilot and blogs at www.kaypius.com. He can be reached at @realkaypius. He has flown over 24 types of fixed and rotary wing aircraft and holds a dual ATP rating on the Bell 412 and AW139 helicopters. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
