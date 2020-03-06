Delhi Violence: Of ‘Terrorists’, ‘Traitors’ and Totalitarianism

VD Savarkar was the intellectual forefather of Hindu Nationalism, and his portrait today hangs in the Indian Parliament. He became notorious, as Vinayak Chaturvedi argues, for his open call to “Hinduize Politics and Militarize Hindudom”, and “for his anti-Muslim and anti-Christian politics, and for his advocacy of violence in everyday life.” MS Golwalkar (1906-1973), the second sarsanghchalak or head of the RSS, an organisation that continues to provide ideological direction to the BJP and claims Prime Minster Modi as a lifelong member, wrote about Indian Christians and Muslims that “they are born in this land, no doubt. But are they true to its salt? ... No.”

He goes on to say: “They have also developed a feeling of identification with the enemies of this land. They look to some foreign lands as their holy places. They call themselves Sheikhs or Syeds… So we can see that it is not merely a case of change of faith, but a change even in national identity. What else is it if not treason, to join the camp of the enemy leaving behind the mother nation in the lurch?”