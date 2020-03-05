Nirav Modi, Mallya Under FEO Act: Why the Law Still Has Grey Areas

A ‘fugitive economic offender’ (FEO) has been defined as any individual against whom there is a warrant for arrest in relation to certain specified offences (including offences covered under prevention of money laundering, benami property, and black money legislations), provided the total value involved is Rs 100 crores or above.

The individual must have left India to avoid criminal prosecution or if already abroad, refuses to return to face criminal prosecution in India.

Now, the above definition implies that the intent of this law is not to catch hold of persons who

can demonstrate that the reason for them leaving India was not to avoid criminal prosecution (whether there was any criminal prosecution or warrant pending against them at the time of their departure from India would be a relevant factor to know);

were living abroad prior to the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

In case an alleged FEO can demonstrate either of the above, it would be interesting to note how the Indian courts would interpret the definition.