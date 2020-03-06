Yes Bank’s Shady Biz: Why Didn’t RBI & Govt Take Action In 5 Yrs?

By the time Narenda Modi became Prime Minister of India, it was common knowledge that he was inheriting an economy riddled with bad-loans – loans that banks had given but were unlikely to be repaid. A wide range of numbers were bandied about, running into lakhs of crores of rupees, and the stock market grapevine was agog with stories of dozens of companies that were on the verge of defaulting.

Around this time, Vishal Goyal and Ishank Kumar, two young analysts from the Swiss investment bank UBS, decided to get a firmer grip on the exact level of stressed loans in India’s banking system. But, instead of looking at the data published by the banks, they went directly to the companies.