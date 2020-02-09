Sunday View: The Best Opinion Reads Curated Just for You

The contrasting voting patterns and preferences of the electorate in national and local elections, is one among a handful of political phenomena common across India.

In his column in The Times of India, Swapan Das Gupta establishes this premise ahead of the 11 February D-Day for Delhi, when the counting will be complete. Much will be said about the war between the juggernaut BJP that nevertheless suffers from a disconnect at the local level, and the AAP that lacks its rival's charisma. But a BJP victory, according to the columnist, can mean only one thing;