Shikara’s Simple Tale Deserves Better Cinematic Treatment

Aye Waadi Shehzaadi Bolo Kaisi Ho

Ik Din Tumse Milne Vapis Aunga...

Kuch Barson Se Toot Gaya Hun Khandit Hun

Waadi Tera Beta Hun Main...Pandit Hun...

O Princess Valley, how are you?

I’ll visit you soon, I promise you.

Broken, a little scattered I am,

Your son still, a Pandit I am.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s much awaited Shikara is touted as a love letter from Kashmir, to Kashmir. Unfortunately, Chopra has been able to neither imbue it with feelings the way his protagonist—Dr Shiv Kumar Dhar—does to his letters to the President of the United States, nor has he allowed the narrative to be problematised.

What the film achieves, however, is to tell the tale of the Pandit exodus under duress and despair from Kashmir in a way that it does not become refugee porn.