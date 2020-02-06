Does Pakistan PM Even Have a ‘Plan’ For Kashmir Or Is It All Talk?

“Me, me, me, me, me…” was yet again the content of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the Azad Kashmir Assembly on Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5 February. Imran Khan first told them he was a democrat — and clarified that it was not for the sake of being in power, but because it was the best governance system available to the world that the West had usurped from Islam.

Perhaps he thought the Kashmiris had never heard him talk about him and the Pakistan Army being on the same page and standing behind his government, nor perhaps had they heard his ministers oft repeat this to the media and the public, nor gotten wind of how the Army helped rig the 2018 general elections to install and foist him upon the hapless Kashmiris and the Pakistani citizenry at large. Perhaps he had hoped they hadn’t watched his address where he said war was not an option to free Kashmir, after 72 years of promises to the contrary.