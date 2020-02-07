My Sister Brought A Muslim To Dinner With My Modi Friendly Family

The timing of our guest couldn’t have been better, though. As for months now, hundreds of thousands of Indians have filled the streets to protest against the citizenship amendment act, forced by the government, that discriminates against the Muslims.

The government, in turn, has continued to take extreme measures to silence the voices and curb the protests. Under Modi, all dissent is conveniently framed as anti-national and curbed down using all means necessary. From massive internet shutdowns to imposing curfews, locking up of protesters, and brutal police crackdowns, targeting student protests in some of India’s top educational universities. The Prime Minister, too, played his part in inciting communal hatred. More than thirty people were reportedly killed in clashes with the police within the first thirty days of the protests.

The government maintains its stand that the law isn’t discriminatory. And this is just one such example of their continued agenda against the Muslims.