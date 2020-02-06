Modi Voters Also Vote for Kejriwal: Why AAP Chief Got a ‘Makeover’

Even in remote areas, people knew AAP and Kejriwal. Kejriwal was expected to visit every city and speak to the people; people wanted to know his vision for the country, and how he planned to change the system. Instead, he stayed put in Delhi and got busy fighting with Modi. Modi cleverly laid the trap and unleashed government agencies, and with the shrewd use of media, provoked him to say things which he was not supposed to say.

The more he engaged with Modi, the more damage he did to himself and to the party. Arvind Kejriwal did not realise his mistake till the assembly elections in Punjab. In Punjab, AAP was expected to win with a handsome margin, but the party lost severely. Suddenly, he was faced with the new reality. Kejriwal realised that his own fort in Delhi was now poised dangerously on a precipice. The Delhi Municipal (MCD) elections were round the corner. He had very little time to gather his team and fight a new battle. The MCD elections proved to be disaster for AAP, with the party not even managing 50 seats out of 282. In the Raja Garden by-election, the AAP candidate lost his deposit.