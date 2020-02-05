Delhi Elections: BJP Campaign Shows It Can’t Win Without Hindutva

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Shaheen Bagh refrain by a plethora of its leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah downward, during the campaign for the Delhi assembly polls, is indicative of the party's U-turn from the limited period of propagating inclusiveness, to shrinking in its ideological shell.

The stridency against the protesters and consistent efforts in depicting these as the ‘handiwork of Muslim-dominated sponsored groups’, coupled with Modi's announcement regarding the formation of a Trust to oversee the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, underlines the BJP’s realisation that it cannot win elections without playing the Hindutva or polarisation card.