Hathras SP Transferred After Death of 6 Kanwariyas in Road Accident

A day after the death of six Kanwariyas in a road accident in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Sunday, 24 July, transferred the district's Superintendent of Police (SP).

While SP, Hathras, Vikas Kumar Vaidya has been sent to Mirzapur as Commandant PAC, Devesh Kumar Pandey posted there has been made the new Hathras SP, an order issued by ADG, Personnel, Raja Srivastava said.