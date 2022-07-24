ADVERTISEMENT

Hathras SP Transferred After Death of 6 Kanwariyas in Road Accident

Six kanwariyas were killed and one got injured after being hit by a speeding truck early Saturday morning.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
Hathras SP Transferred After Death of 6 Kanwariyas in Road Accident
i

A day after the death of six Kanwariyas in a road accident in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Sunday, 24 July, transferred the district's Superintendent of Police (SP).

While SP, Hathras, Vikas Kumar Vaidya has been sent to Mirzapur as Commandant PAC, Devesh Kumar Pandey posted there has been made the new Hathras SP, an order issued by ADG, Personnel, Raja Srivastava said.

Also Read

6 Dead as Truck Runs Over Kanwar Devotees in UP's Hathras

6 Dead as Truck Runs Over Kanwar Devotees in UP's Hathras
ADVERTISEMENT

Though no official reason has been cited for the transfer of the IPS, it is believed that action has been taken keeping in view of the mishap as the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed to ensure necessary traffic plans and arrangements for Kanwar Yatra.

Six kanwariyas were killed and one got injured after being hit by a speeding truck early Saturday morning in Sadabad area of Hathras. They were returning to Gwalior from Haridwar.

Also Read

4 Kanwariyas Killed in Road Mishap in Uttarakhand

4 Kanwariyas Killed in Road Mishap in Uttarakhand

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×