Hathras UAPA Case: A Year On, 6 Pleas That Made Headlines, or Should Have

Atiq ur Rehman, the 27-year-old former treasurer of the Campus Front of India, has a heart condition. His family has been telling The Quint that he needs surgery or he will die, since we first reported on his medical pleas in August 2021.

He suffers from a heart condition called Aortic Regurgitation, which occurs when your heart's aortic valve doesn't close tightly. A month before his arrest in Octpber 2020, he was advised by his doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to undergo a Bentall procedure for his condition. The family has documents to prove this claim. The most serious complication that could arise from this condition is heart failure. "He will get surgery or my brother will die," his elder brother Mateen has told this reporter repeatedly. So has his wife. "What did my husband even do? All I want is for him to get surgery and be alive," Sanjeeda Begum said.

They have moved applications, but every time, the court asks the jail authorities if he is being looked after in Mahura jail. The report of the jail authorities states he is being looked after adequately and hence does not need to be sent to AIIMS.

For instance in June 2021, when Atiq was unwell, his plea for interim bail to get the surgery was rejected. It was thereafter moved in Allahabad HC and has been sent to the special bench created to hear all the pleas in the case. Then again in August 2021, Atiq was admitted to the jail hospital.